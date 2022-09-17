Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Short Interest Down 27.7% in August

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 155,000 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the August 15th total of 214,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.
Shares of MG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.77. The company had a trading volume of 127,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,355. The stock has a market cap of $142.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.63 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.00. Mistras Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $11.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services; predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets; inline inspection for pipelines; and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software.
