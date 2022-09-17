Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Short Interest Down 27.7% in August

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 155,000 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the August 15th total of 214,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Mistras Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of MG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.77. The company had a trading volume of 127,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,355. The stock has a market cap of $142.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.63 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.00. Mistras Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $11.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mistras Group

Mistras Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Mistras Group by 249.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 14,312 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mistras Group by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 41,401 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mistras Group by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 24,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Mistras Group by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 651,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after buying an additional 93,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services; predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets; inline inspection for pipelines; and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software.

