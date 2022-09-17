Minter HUB One Day Trading Volume Tops $12,398.00 (HUB)

Minter HUB (HUB) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Minter HUB has a market cap of $9.20 million and $12,398.00 worth of Minter HUB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minter HUB coin can now be bought for $20.40 or 0.00105928 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Minter HUB has traded up 20.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005029 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,895.60 or 0.99999283 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004983 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00058565 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012618 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005503 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005025 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00064791 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00078425 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Minter HUB Coin Profile

Minter HUB (HUB) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2019. The Reddit community for Minter HUB is https://reddit.com/r/Minter and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Minter HUB’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Minter HUB Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hub puts identity data back into the hands of users and gives people a new level of economic opportunity and financial freedom. By encoding identity and reputation on the blockchain, Hub is the next digital identity protocol that is interoperable across multiple platforms. Telegram Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter HUB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter HUB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minter HUB using one of the exchanges listed above.

