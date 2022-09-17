Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.70-$3.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Methode Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Methode Electronics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Methode Electronics Trading Down 1.3 %

MEI traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.50. The company had a trading volume of 303,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,803. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.60. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.14. Methode Electronics has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $49.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Methode Electronics Announces Dividend

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $288.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

Insider Activity at Methode Electronics

In related news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $308,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 396,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,281,991. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Methode Electronics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 9.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the second quarter worth approximately $376,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the first quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 55.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Featured Stories

