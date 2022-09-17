Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Raised to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has $100.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $95.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $87.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $79,000. Hikari Power Ltd grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 87,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

