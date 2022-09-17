Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) PT Lowered to GBX 180

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from GBX 205 ($2.48) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.60) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 198.20 ($2.39).

Melrose Industries Stock Down 0.7 %

LON MRO opened at GBX 110.95 ($1.34) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £4.50 billion and a PE ratio of 6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.87. Melrose Industries has a twelve month low of GBX 107.50 ($1.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 187.40 ($2.26). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 146.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 135.83.

Melrose Industries Cuts Dividend

Melrose Industries Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.83 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Melrose Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 0.09%.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

