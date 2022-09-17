MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of MNOV stock opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.48. MediciNova has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $4.65.

Institutional Trading of MediciNova

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNOV. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in MediciNova in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in MediciNova in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in MediciNova in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of MediciNova by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MediciNova by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.41% of the company’s stock.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

