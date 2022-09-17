mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,900 shares, a growth of 84.8% from the August 15th total of 81,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.0 days.

mdf commerce Price Performance

OTCMKTS MECVF remained flat at $1.67 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average of $2.00. mdf commerce has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $5.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MECVF. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on mdf commerce from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on mdf commerce from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

About mdf commerce

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include strategic sourcing, ecommerce, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplace.

