MCIA Inc Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

MCIA Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. MCIA Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,329,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 166.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $763,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV traded down $2.97 on Friday, reaching $389.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,107,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,706,496. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $405.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $412.98.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

