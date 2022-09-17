MCIA Inc Has $7.58 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

MCIA Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 113,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,001 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 3.8% of MCIA Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. MCIA Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,189,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,541,133,000 after acquiring an additional 363,037 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,406,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,124,000 after acquiring an additional 962,918 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,205,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,768,000 after acquiring an additional 689,882 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,705,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,391,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,897,000 after acquiring an additional 49,089 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,374,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,668. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.36. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

