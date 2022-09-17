MCIA Inc Has $1.80 Million Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

MCIA Inc grew its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,014 shares during the period. First Horizon comprises about 0.9% of MCIA Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. MCIA Inc’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,651,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in First Horizon by 2,514.2% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 711,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,714,000 after purchasing an additional 684,314 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in First Horizon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,842,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. bought a new stake in First Horizon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,111,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in First Horizon by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 93,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 28,130 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FHN shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on First Horizon to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, First Horizon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

Shares of First Horizon stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.33. 10,963,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,492,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.04. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $24.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.66.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

