Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) PT Lowered to GBX 145 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 145 ($1.75) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MAKSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 275 ($3.32) to GBX 185 ($2.24) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 215 ($2.60) to GBX 198 ($2.39) in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $162.00.

OTCMKTS:MAKSY opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $7.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.56.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

