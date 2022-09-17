Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $178.75.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MANH shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Manhattan Associates Trading Down 1.7 %

MANH opened at $137.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.15 and its 200-day moving average is $130.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 74.05 and a beta of 1.84. Manhattan Associates has a twelve month low of $106.02 and a twelve month high of $188.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, VP Bruce Richards sold 2,160 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total value of $320,328.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,313.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Bruce Richards sold 2,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total value of $320,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,313.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $2,116,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,540,374.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,160 shares of company stock worth $2,576,378. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manhattan Associates

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 309.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after buying an additional 28,187 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,902,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $541,252,000 after buying an additional 465,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Associates



Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

