MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.
MMYT has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MakeMyTrip from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MakeMyTrip presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.60.
MakeMyTrip Price Performance
MakeMyTrip stock opened at $32.27 on Wednesday. MakeMyTrip has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $36.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.40 and a 200-day moving average of $27.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
MakeMyTrip Company Profile
MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.
