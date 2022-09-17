Lydia Finance (LYD) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $12,107.00

Lydia Finance (LYD) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. Lydia Finance has a market cap of $99,038.80 and $12,107.00 worth of Lydia Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lydia Finance has traded up 28.9% against the dollar. One Lydia Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lydia Finance alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 312.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15,633.27 or 0.78339888 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 592.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00102372 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005011 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005012 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00829874 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lydia Finance Profile

Lydia Finance’s total supply is 95,001,232 coins. Lydia Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lydia Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lydia Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lydia Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lydia Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lydia Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lydia Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.