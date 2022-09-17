LUXCoin (LUX) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $134.00

LUXCoin (LUX) traded up 39.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One LUXCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. LUXCoin has a total market capitalization of $118,785.83 and $134.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LUXCoin has traded up 23.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LUXCoin Coin Profile

LUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI1612 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 14,462,273 coins and its circulating supply is 13,455,040 coins. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LUXCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LuxCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the PHI1612 algorithm (built from; Skein, JH, Cubehash, Fugue, Streebog and Echo)..online.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUXCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

