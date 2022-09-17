Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of 30.86.

Lucid Group Stock Performance

LCID stock opened at 16.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 7.59 and a quick ratio of 6.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 17.70 and its 200-day moving average price is 19.42. Lucid Group has a 1 year low of 13.25 and a 1 year high of 57.75.

Institutional Trading of Lucid Group

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported -0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.44 by 0.11. The firm had revenue of 97.34 million for the quarter. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 34.45% and a negative net margin of 1,030.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lucid Group will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LCID. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lucid Group by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,737,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,933,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400,923 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lucid Group by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 80.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,822,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,719,000 after buying an additional 4,841,301 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,884,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,627,000 after buying an additional 231,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the first quarter worth $75,419,000. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

