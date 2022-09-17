Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stake Boosted by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $350,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 200.5% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 41,749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,838,000 after purchasing an additional 27,856 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 42,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.92.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $414.29. 2,023,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,633. The stock has a market cap of $109.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $418.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $432.24.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 64.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

