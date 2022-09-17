Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Several research firms recently commented on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.92.

LMT stock opened at $414.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $418.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.24. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). The business had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 64.81%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Stories

