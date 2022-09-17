LMF Acquisition Opportunities (OTCMKTS:LMAOU) Trading Up 0.5%

LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMAOU – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.34 and last traded at $10.33. 3,028 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 3,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.28.

LMF Acquisition Opportunities Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.27.

Get LMF Acquisition Opportunities alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LMF Acquisition Opportunities stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMAOU – Get Rating) by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LMF Acquisition Opportunities were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

LMF Acquisition Opportunities Company Profile

LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LMF Acquisition Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMF Acquisition Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.