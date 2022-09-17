Lisk (LSK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.22 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $129.33 million and approximately $3.22 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00007168 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoSpots (CRSP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

