Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMND shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Lemonade to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

NYSE:LMND opened at $22.95 on Friday. Lemonade has a 12 month low of $15.99 and a 12 month high of $79.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.20.

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.25. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 163.39% and a negative return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.90) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lemonade will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in Lemonade by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Lemonade by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lemonade by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Lemonade by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

