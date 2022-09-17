KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a decline of 47.0% from the August 15th total of 84,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
KVH Industries Price Performance
Shares of KVHI traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 117,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,989. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.61. KVH Industries has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The company has a market cap of $186.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.61 and a beta of 0.48.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of KVH Industries from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.
Institutional Trading of KVH Industries
About KVH Industries
KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.
Featured Articles
