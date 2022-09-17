KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a decline of 47.0% from the August 15th total of 84,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

KVH Industries Price Performance

Shares of KVHI traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 117,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,989. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.61. KVH Industries has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The company has a market cap of $186.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.61 and a beta of 0.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of KVH Industries from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Institutional Trading of KVH Industries

About KVH Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of KVH Industries by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,053,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after buying an additional 93,002 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in KVH Industries by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 10,088 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in KVH Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $584,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in KVH Industries by 149.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 22,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in KVH Industries by 18.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

Featured Articles

