KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.74

Shares of KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.74 and traded as high as C$11.05. KP Tissue shares last traded at C$11.00, with a volume of 12,265 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on KP Tissue from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on KP Tissue from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on KP Tissue from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Get KP Tissue alerts:

KP Tissue Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$108.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.75.

KP Tissue Announces Dividend

KP Tissue Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. KP Tissue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 654.55%.

(Get Rating)

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KP Tissue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KP Tissue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.