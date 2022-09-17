Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Trims Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC cut its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,679 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 30,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 114,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $85.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.98. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

