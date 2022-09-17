Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Has $113,000 Holdings in Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Autoscope Technologies were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ AATC opened at $5.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.76. The company has a current ratio of 8.50, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.51 and a beta of 0.80. Autoscope Technologies Co. has a one year low of $4.84 and a one year high of $8.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. Autoscope Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 600.08%.

TheStreet cut Autoscope Technologies from a "b" rating to a "c+" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Autoscope Technologies Corporation develops and markets video and radar processing products for use in intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection applications in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and North America. It operates in two segments, Intersection and Highway.

