Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Sells 33,940 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,940 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.4% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $10,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,679,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,238,480. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $42.78 and a 52 week high of $56.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.35.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

