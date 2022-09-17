Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC decreased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563,132 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $8,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 16,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

SCHF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.44. 7,509,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,349,224. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.52. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $29.92 and a 52 week high of $40.66.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.