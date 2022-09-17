Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Purchases 6,922 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,922 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHH. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 74,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 33,363 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 33,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 19,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,217,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,674. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.81. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $26.54.

