Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Purchases 112 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $3.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $238.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,533,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,877. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.82 and a 200-day moving average of $248.62. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $218.00 and a 12-month high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

