Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $194.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,966,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,491,683. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $181.67 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.41.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

