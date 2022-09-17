Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Boosts Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,186 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 0.9% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 13,964 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

SCHG traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $60.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,510,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,131. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.23 and a 1 year high of $84.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.88.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

