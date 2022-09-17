Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Exane BNP Paribas currently has €35.00 ($35.71) price target on the stock.

KIGRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kion Group from €75.00 ($76.53) to €54.00 ($55.10) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Kion Group from €83.00 ($84.69) to €75.00 ($76.53) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Kion Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kion Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kion Group from €63.00 ($64.29) to €58.00 ($59.18) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.43.

Kion Group Stock Performance

Shares of Kion Group stock opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average of $12.81. Kion Group has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $29.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

Further Reading

