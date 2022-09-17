KingDeFi Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $7.72 Million (KRW)

KingDeFi (KRW) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 16th. KingDeFi has a total market cap of $7.72 million and $285,025.00 worth of KingDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KingDeFi coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, KingDeFi has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 306% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15,391.89 or 0.77362760 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 597.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00102373 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005026 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002385 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00832472 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
KingDeFi Profile
KingDeFi’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
KingDeFi Coin Trading
