KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE) Shares Down 1.2%

KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.56 and last traded at $21.56. 32 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.82.

KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.43 and a 200-day moving average of $22.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned approximately 0.39% of KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.