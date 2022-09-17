Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYAGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 709,500 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the August 15th total of 977,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of KELYA stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.58. The stock had a trading volume of 367,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,252. Kelly Services has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $553.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.54.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kelly Services will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In other Kelly Services news, Director Donald R. Parfet bought 11,000 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $201,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 86,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,527.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Kelly Services by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kelly Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $359,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Kelly Services by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,965 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kelly Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $913,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Kelly Services by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 172,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on KELYA. StockNews.com downgraded Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Kelly Services from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

