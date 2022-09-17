Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 709,500 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the August 15th total of 977,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Kelly Services Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of KELYA stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.58. The stock had a trading volume of 367,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,252. Kelly Services has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $553.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.54.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kelly Services will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Kelly Services Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In other Kelly Services news, Director Donald R. Parfet bought 11,000 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $201,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 86,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,527.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Kelly Services by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kelly Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $359,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Kelly Services by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,965 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kelly Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $913,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Kelly Services by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 172,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on KELYA. StockNews.com downgraded Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Kelly Services from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

