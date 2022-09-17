Keep Network (KEEP) Price Reaches $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Keep Network (KEEP) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. In the last seven days, Keep Network has traded down 8% against the US dollar. One Keep Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000766 BTC on major exchanges. Keep Network has a market cap of $132.53 million and approximately $265,863.00 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 91.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $647.14 or 0.03219692 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00102705 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004976 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004975 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002405 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00824485 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Keep Network
Keep Network was first traded on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 860,762,270 coins. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Keep Network Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Keep Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.