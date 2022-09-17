Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group raised Kanzhun from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Shares of BZ opened at 21.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 22.80. Kanzhun has a one year low of 13.46 and a one year high of 43.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 96.78 and a beta of -0.79.

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported 0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.03 by 0.01. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of 166.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 165.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kanzhun will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,144,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,391 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kanzhun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,225,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Kanzhun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,069,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

