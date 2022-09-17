Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN) Shares Down 1.4%

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Rating) traded down 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.71. 129,105 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 739,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

Kaixin Auto Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Kaixin Auto alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaixin Auto

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kaixin Auto stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 175,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,242 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.10% of Kaixin Auto worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Kaixin Auto

Kaixin Auto Holdings primarily engages in the sale of domestic and imported automobiles in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on automobiles brands, such as Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Land Rover, Bentley, Rolls-Royce, and Porsche. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 14 used car dealerships covering 14 cities in 12 provinces in China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kaixin Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaixin Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.