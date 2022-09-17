Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) Short Interest Up 86.7% in August

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200,500 shares, a growth of 86.7% from the August 15th total of 107,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Jupiter Wellness

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Jupiter Wellness during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Jupiter Wellness by 300.0% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Jupiter Wellness during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Jupiter Wellness during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

Jupiter Wellness Stock Performance

Shares of JUPW traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.08. The stock had a trading volume of 285,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,636. Jupiter Wellness has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $2.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.87.

About Jupiter Wellness

Jupiter Wellness ( NASDAQ:JUPW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter.

Jupiter Wellness, Inc develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores.

