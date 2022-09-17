JTC (LON:JTC) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of JTC (LON:JTC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 880 ($10.63) price objective on shares of JTC in a research report on Tuesday.

JTC Trading Down 2.6 %

LON JTC opened at GBX 757 ($9.15) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.86, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,785.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 733.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 731.11. JTC has a 12 month low of GBX 563 ($6.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 957.27 ($11.57).

JTC Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a GBX 3.10 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. JTC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.75%.

In other news, insider Martin Fotheringham bought 12,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 600 ($7.25) per share, with a total value of £74,622 ($90,166.75).

About JTC

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

