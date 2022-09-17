JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Price Target to €10.30

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €11.50 ($11.73) to €10.30 ($10.51) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GRFS. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Grifols in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Grifols from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Grifols from €20.15 ($20.56) to €20.30 ($20.71) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grifols currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.53.

Shares of GRFS opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.76. Grifols has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $15.90.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Grifols by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,048,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,222,000 after buying an additional 1,675,639 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Grifols by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 799,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,038,000 after buying an additional 202,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Grifols by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Grifols by 651.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 395,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after buying an additional 342,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Grifols by 153.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 97,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 59,184 shares during the last quarter. 14.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

