JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Price Target to €10.30

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €11.50 ($11.73) to €10.30 ($10.51) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GRFS. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Grifols in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Grifols from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Grifols from €20.15 ($20.56) to €20.30 ($20.71) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grifols currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.53.
Shares of GRFS opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.76. Grifols has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $15.90.
Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.
