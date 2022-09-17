John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 84.9% from the August 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

In other John Hancock Preferred Income Fund news, insider Steven R. Pruchansky sold 2,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $47,205.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,397.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 549.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Trading Down 1.5 %

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Shares of HPI stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.20. The company had a trading volume of 31,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,792. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $22.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day moving average is $18.08.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.1235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

