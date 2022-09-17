Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on KBC Group NV’s Q3 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:KBCSY)

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of KBC Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for KBC Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.25 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KBCSY. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KBC Group from €5.90 ($6.02) to €6.40 ($6.53) in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of KBC Group from €67.00 ($68.37) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of KBC Group from €73.00 ($74.49) to €63.00 ($64.29) in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.62.

KBC Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of KBCSY stock opened at $27.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.88. The stock has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.28. KBC Group has a twelve month low of $22.86 and a twelve month high of $49.43.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. KBC Group had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 10.63%.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

