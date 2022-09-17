Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) a GBX 9,800 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,800 ($118.41) target price on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AZN. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a £120 ($145.00) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on AstraZeneca from £120 ($145.00) to £125 ($151.04) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group set a £101 ($122.04) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. set a £120 ($145.00) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($132.91) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of £107.38 ($129.74).

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AZN opened at £101.22 ($122.31) on Wednesday. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 8,029 ($97.02) and a 52 week high of £115.40 ($139.44). The stock has a market capitalization of £156.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of £108.56 and a 200-day moving average of £104.12.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of GBX 76.40 ($0.92) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.82%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

