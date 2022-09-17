Jackpot (777) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5.02 Million

Jackpot (777) traded up 114.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. In the last week, Jackpot has traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Jackpot coin can now be purchased for about $0.0189 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jackpot has a market capitalization of $5.02 million and approximately $27,436.00 worth of Jackpot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 306% against the dollar and now trades at $15,391.89 or 0.77362760 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 597.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00102373 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005026 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002385 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00832472 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Jackpot Profile
Jackpot’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 265,533,058 coins. Jackpot’s official Twitter account is @777coinwin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Jackpot
