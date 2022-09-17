Jackpot (777) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5.02 Million

Jackpot (777) traded up 114.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. In the last week, Jackpot has traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Jackpot coin can now be purchased for about $0.0189 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jackpot has a market capitalization of $5.02 million and approximately $27,436.00 worth of Jackpot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 306% against the dollar and now trades at $15,391.89 or 0.77362760 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 597.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00102373 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005026 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00832472 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Jackpot Profile

Jackpot’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 265,533,058 coins. Jackpot’s official Twitter account is @777coinwin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Jackpot

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jackpot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jackpot should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jackpot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

