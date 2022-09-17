iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Sold by MCIA Inc

MCIA Inc lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,441 shares during the period. MCIA Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 8,534 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 373.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 55,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 43,508 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 522.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 126,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 105,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,942,000.

IYE stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,716. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $49.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.58.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

