iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Lowered by D. Scott Neal Inc.

D. Scott Neal Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 91.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,404 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $48,000.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %
NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $2.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $389.10. 5,107,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,706,496. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $405.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $412.98.
About iShares S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.