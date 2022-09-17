iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Short Interest Up 96.0% in August

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a growth of 96.0% from the August 15th total of 903,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,592,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCZ stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,959,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,395. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $78.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.81 and its 200-day moving average is $59.37.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

