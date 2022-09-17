iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 944,300 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the August 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of AAXJ opened at $63.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.21. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $63.68 and a 1-year high of $88.91.

Get iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 3,070.3% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $638,000.

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.