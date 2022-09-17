iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,027 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98.8% during the first quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

FLOT stock opened at $50.33 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.33.

